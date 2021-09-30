Look who’s coming home!

Gatlin Brothers to perform live as part of ECISD’s 100th birthday celebration

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- Ector County Independent School District is gearing up for a huge 100th birthday celebration, and the entire community is invited to join in the festivities.

Come out and hear the Gatlin Brothers perform live as part of ECISD’s 100th Celebration Community Tailgate Party before the start of the Odessa High School vs. Permian High School football game on October 8.

The gates at Ratliff Stadium will open at 4:30 p.m. and food trucks will be on hand with some delicious pre-game eats. At 5:20 p.m. choirs from both Odessa High and Permian High will perform before the Gatlin Brothers take the stage.

Following the tail gate party, ticket holders will take to the stands to watch the big rivalry game. And after the game, fans will be treated to a drone show.

“Some school districts will conclude a special event with fireworks, but we’re going to kind of one-up that. We have a really exciting opportunity with drone technology coming in to provide a closing event…that’ll be a pretty fun display,” said Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri.

There is no cost for the tail gate party or the concert, however, anyone wanting to watch the rivalry game between OHS and PHS must purchase a ticket.