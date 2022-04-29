ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Once Upon A Child in Odessa is officially open. The store gives people the option to buy and sell kids’ items like toys, clothing, and furniture.

In a recent news release, the children’s clothing and accessories retail resale store has opened its Odessa location at 3141 E University Blvd. The store offers affordable, gently used children’s clothes, shoes, toys, and equipment. Once Upon A Child also provides local parents with a place that puts cash back into their pockets, while selling gently used brand-name clothing and accessories for a reasonable price.

The news release says that longtime Odessans Kayla and Nathan Notley decided to open a Once Upon A Child location in Odessa because they realized how difficult it can be to keep up with everchanging clothing needs, and saw this as a great opportunity to provide low-cost, high-quality options to the community.

Kayla and Nathan Notely, parents of two and the local owners of Once Upon A Child are inviting the community to several events beginning April 28 and throughout the weekend, in honor of the store’s grand opening.

April 28

– Free reusable tote bag to the first 25 families in line (a $4.99 value plus future discounts)

– Character visit: Batman meet and greet from 2-4 pm

– 6 pm Drawing: Castle pop up tent April 29

– Character visit: Mandalorian meet and greet 2-4 pm

– 6 pm drawing: Diaper bag of your choice April 30

-Mix 97.9 will be on-site from 1 pm to 3 pm.

Come down and join the fun! There will be giveaways, music, and entertainment! May 1

-Double points for buys and sales

-Drawing at 5 pm: 50$ shopping spree

