ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested last weekend after investigators said he allegedly entered a woman’s home and refused to leave. Joshua Heath Shaw, 37, has been charged with Criminal Trespass, Resisting Arrest, and Assault of a Public Servant.

According to an Odessa Police Department, around 7:00 p.m. on August 12, officers were called to a home on 12th Street after a woman called 911 to report a disturbance. At the scene, officers found a homeowner who said a man, later identified as Shaw, entered her home through an unlocked front door, and refused to leave. The woman said Shaw ignored her commands and walked around her house until police arrived on the scene.

When investigators tried to place Shaw in handcuffs, they said he resisted, and injured an officer’s finger while trying to break away. Shaw was eventually taken into custody and booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Tuesday afternoon. His bond has been set at a combined $28,000.