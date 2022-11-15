ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Two local mothers and an uncle recently sat down with ABC Big 2 News to talk about the loved ones they lost to fentanyl overdoses.

They were willing to have those conversations because they hope sharing their experiences will encourage local parents and guardians to talk to their kids about the dangers of fentanyl before its too late.

Bonnie Claxton is a West Odessa mom who deeply misses her son John. He died from a fentanyl overdose about a half year ago.

“John was an awesome kid, a great son. He was a father and a brother, and he had a heart of gold,” said Bonnie.

Losing John to fentanyl has left a deep void in Bonnie’s heart and family, and she doesn’t want other West Texas families feeling the same loss. That’s why she’s warning local teens to think long and hard about who they associate with.

“(John) thought these people were his friends. They were not his friends. My son was left alone and passed away, and moved from one house to another,” said Bonnie.

And Bonnie’s not alone when it comes to warning teens about the company they keep. Jesusamado Ochoa believes his niece Courtney would still be alive if she had better friends.

“At a hotel here in Odessa, the following day it was one of the maids that found her inside of the hotel room. There were people there with her that could have said something but instead they took off,” said Jesusamado.

Michelle Watson is familiar with the stinging pain Bonnie and Jesusamado live with. She lost her son Malachi to a fentanyl overdose and is trying to stay strong for her whole family as they mourn a life taken too soon.

“He was 20 years old. His son is about to be four. And it’s like, how in the world are we supposed to raise this baby with no father? He asks me all the time, ‘Where’s my daddy,'” said Michelle.

And Michelle is pushing for West Texas parents to be more involved in their kids’ lives. She wants them to learn about fentanyl now and have serious conversations with their children about its many dangers.

“Watch what they’re doing. Talk to them. If your kids are struggling mentally, most of the time they’re not going to come out and tell you. And if they do, don’t shun them. Don’t say, ‘Oh, nothing’s wrong with you. You need to get up and go to school,'” said Michelle.

That’s advice Bonnie agrees with wholeheartedly, and she also encourages parents to educate themselves on just how deadly fentanyl is. That way, when they sit down with their kids, they can paint a realistic picture of the drug.

“If I had known what fentanyl was, maybe I could have possibly educated my child. A lot of times we think ‘not my child.’ I thought that at one point,” said Bonnie.