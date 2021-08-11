Locals react to surge in Coronavirus cases

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- More people are checking into ER’S in the Basin, leading health care leaders to encourage individuals to help decrease the spread of COVID-19.

Last week, local health officials advised the public to expect longer ER wait times because there is a shortage of treatment beds.

One local said, “I have the Johnson and Johnson myself and returned to normal life myself.”

Another local said it is a good thing to be vaccinated especially in these times with the Delta Variant.

But not everyone in the community feels confident about getting the vaccine. “If they want to that’s their opinion but to me, I would not want to.”

Others in the community believe that getting the vaccine is a personal choice.

“Everyone should make their own choice and have personal responsibility for their own health.” says a local resident.

Meanwhile, a local nurse says she wants to see more people in the community get vaccinated to ease the burden that our health care workers are dealing with. Nursing shortages across the Basin are pushing the health care system to its limit.



“I think it’s super important for our community to get vaccinated because the nurses are struggling out there, we do not have enough staff to keep dealing with the surge that we are having right now,” says a local Nurse.

And some people think it’s important to stay informed as the pandemic stretches on.

“You have to do what is best for you and your family and you have to take a look at the risks and the research do your homework on it,” says a local resident.