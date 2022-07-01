MIDLAND/ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The West Texans who spoke to ABC Big 2 News on Friday are well aware of how expensive it is to travel currently, but they also say that with a little planning, you can still find affordable options for a holiday weekend get-away.

Natalie Harris and her family are ready to hit the lake for the 4th of July weekend with a road trip that won’t break the bank.

“Well, we’re going down to San Angelo. We’ve been there quite a few times. It’s our home away from home. It’s just easy because it’s a quick trip. There’s not much gas to use,” said Harris.

Road and travel experts at TEXDOT’s Odessa district think there will be no shortage of West Texans headed to nearby lakes despite the high gas prices.



“High gas prices don’t seem to deter that kind of traffic. People want to go have fun, especially for a holiday weekend. They may not go every weekend but since this is a long three-day weekend, a lot of people are taking Friday off. I expect to still see a lot of traffic out there,” said Odessa TEXDOT’s Gene Powell.



But what about air traffic? While the official passenger numbers aren’t in yet, there was no shortage of hustle and bustle at the Midland International Air and Space Port on Friday.



Lidia Granado and her sister say they were able to find a deal on a getaway to a casino in Biloxi without much effort.



“It was a package deal where they sent me an offer in the mail, and it wasn’t very expensive at all,” said Granado.



Airport leaders say inflation isn’t stopping other West Texas air travelers, with this 4th of July weekend being busier than last year’s 4th.



“We’re definitely experiencing a boom in travel again,” said Aaron Easton, the airport’s deputy director.