ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) — The crisis at the border between Russia and Ukraine intensified this week, as it appeared that the two countries might engage in conflict soon.

If this occurs, what could this skirmish mean for the price of oil in the United States?

There’s been a lot of talk about oil prices inching closer to $100 a barrel for months now.

The possible conflict may nudge the price of oil, which sat at just over $94 by mid-morning on Wednesday, into the triple digits.

“There’s something in the financial world called the law of round numbers and psychologically people are motivated towards certain numbers being $100, being a round number in oil, said Mickey Cargile, a local financial adviser. “One hundred has no more economic significance than 99 or 101,” Cargile added.

Cargile says if the world’s supply of oil is restricted in some way, then supply will be reduced. Therefore, drilling oil in the Permian Basin will become more attractive.