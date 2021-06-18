Special event will benefit Hope House of Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (FOX 24) – Crossroads Church is hosting a special event this weekend which benefits “Hope House of Odessa.” The nonprofit helps patients going through cancer treatment. One local man shares with us his journey.

Crossroads Church in Odessa has been Lance Temple’s second home his entire life.

“I was born on a Wednesday and went to church on Sunday, and that’s a dead serious truth,” said Temple.

It’s his faith that helped the father and husband through a dark time.

“In 2018, I got diagnosed with Colorectal Cancer. I remember when he told me, I kind of went into shock,” said Temple.

The Odessa man was just 40-years-old when he learned he had cancer.

“I get emotional talking about it now just because it’s such a long process,” said Temple.

Jeremiah Ramer is the pastor of Crossroads Church.

“We want to be known for what we’re for, and we’re for people of the Permian Basin. We want to support the people in our community in the best way that we can,” said Ramer.

He says it was Lance’s story that inspired the church to team up with Hope House of Odessa.

“In I Peter 3:15, it talks about being prepared to give an answer for the hope you have because of Christ. So in that moment, I believe Hope House is a representation of Christ bringing hope into people’s lives at the worst and darkest moments,” said Ramer.

“As a church, we’re trying to reach out to the community for the Basin. What better way to do it than to find someone at their weakest, most vulnerable point that needs help,” said Temple.

“We believe as Christians that we have a responsibility to take what God has given us and to use it to impact the people around us in a positive way,” said Temple.

The special event is a car show taking place at Crossroads Church in Odessa. It’s happening on Father’s Day, this Sunday from 9:30 am until 2 pm. Again, all of the proceeds will benefit Hope House of Odessa.