ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Odessa Family YMCA is getting a new look. Construction on the roof of the central location located at 3001 E. University will cause temporary delays and closures.

In a recent news release, construction being done on the roof will begin sometime in early to mid-June and is expected to last from 9 to 10 weeks. Due to construction, members and guests can expect disruptions in scheduled areas of the building.

According to the Odessa YMCA, this project has been in the works for years since a hailstorm caused major damage to the roof in 2017. This year, the Odessa Family YMCA says that it has enough money to fix the roof.

“Our building is more than 50 years old, and the damages have continued to worsen, putting our members and staff at risk,” said Crissy Medina, CEO/President of the Odessa Family YMCA. “With these upgrades, members can expect a better facility. No more constant worries of roof leaks or damage. Also, the new roof will help keep the building 40% cooler. In all, our members will have a safer and comfortable place to enjoy recreational activities.”

Unfortunately, due to the construction project, the swimming pool at the central location is closed as of last week. The news release states that all swimming lessons will be held at Sherwood Park and Parent-Tot classes will be rescheduled for July while private lessons will begin in August. Meanwhile, Aquacise programs will be postponed until further notice.

The Odessa Family YMCA is will host its Summer Y Camp as scheduled. To register, click here.