ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) — International Women’s Day is a day to celebrate women around the world for their hard work and accomplishments.

Locally, many women are highlighting what this day truly means for them and emphasizing the hard work they have put in, to get them to where they are at today.

Debra Holt, owner of Nothing Bundt Cakes in Odessa and Midland explains that International Women’s Day is an exciting day for all women across the globe to be recognized for the unique individuals they are and what they bring to society.

Debra worked multiple jobs throughout her professional career but now in her role as an entrepreneur, she understands that no one is there to catch you when you fall, driving her to work that much harder.

Debra also is now continuing her success in the business by opening a new restaurant in Midland called Spitz that will feature Mediterranean street food.

Hard work and perseverance is something the Owner of SisterDough, Perscilla Garcia, knows all too well. Garcia explains the sisterhood she hopes her business will continue to grow into.

“We want to start a foundation where we help women and young girls to let them know that they can be more and they can do more and they can see more of the world if they just focus on their talents, listen to their heart and follow their dreams.” said Garcia.

In Andrews, Flora Braly, the first female Mayor of the City knows how much the position she holds means to her.

“I feel like it was a big accomplishment for the women in our community and in Andrews we have a lot of women that are stepping up and providing great leadership in this town.” said Mayor Braly.

The one piece of advice all three women were consistent with was that every young woman just needs to take the leap of faith and know that everyone who wants to support you, will support you, and that you are capable of anything.