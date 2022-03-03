Eight months ago we told you about a local woman whose uniquely crafted donuts were getting a lot of attention.

After working out of her home, Priscella Garcia, who owns SisterDough, has now moved into a new store.

“It was a lot more work than I anticipated,” says Garcia.

She opened the store in January of this year at 3641 North Dixie in Odessa. Now you can go in and grab several types of pastries and coffees, including her popular donuts and cinnamon rolls.

But getting to this point hasn’t been easy. Garcia says opening your own small business is a lot of work that takes months.

“Getting it into building, passing fire inspection, plumbing inspection. The little things, the details I think people don’t think about. Which I didn’t think about,” says Garcia.

She originally opened the store last August, but just a week and a half in, she got COVID-19 and pneumonia and had to shut down. Luckily she got a lot of support from the community.

“The well wishes, the messages, the people wanting to buy gift cards to help me stay afloat, the people who moved their orders, instead of asking for a refund.”

At the start of the new year she was able to reopen. Now she’s looking forward to a great year in business, with even bigger plans.

It’s called SisterDough because Priscella is a single mother of four. They are domestic violence survivors.

Now they want to open up a boutique in an extra room in their store to help out other survivors.

“A free boutique for them to get what they need to kind of make themselves feel normal, a little bit of normalcy in that situation goes a long way.”

If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend, SisterDough has its monthly “SisterDough Sunday” brunch market.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 6th the parking lot of SisterDough will be filled with local vendors and food trucks for people to check out and enjoy.