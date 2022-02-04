MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – According to Chris Welch, Airport Facility Manager at Midland International Air and Space Port, the DFW airport has grounded all incoming and outgoing flights for a total of 4 hours this morning.

The grounded delay is caused by the winter conditions that the Dallas-Fort Worth area is experiencing. Welch stated that this will directly impact MAF passengers headed to Dallas or arrivals from DFW to MAF.

Passengers traveling to Dallas-Love Field will need to check here for updates on canceled flights or delays.