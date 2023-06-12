MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland native and three-time Tony nominee, Michael Arden, 40, celebrated his first Tony Award win Sunday night for his direction of the Broadway revival of Parade, the 1998 musical about the lynching of Leo Frank by an antisemitic mob. Celebrating the win from hundreds of miles away, were Arden’s supporters in Midland, where the actor turned director first took the stage.

“Michael Arden grew up in Midland and was a member of MCT’s Pickwick Players and participated in many MCT shows. I had the pleasure of directing Michael in our 1999 musical Into the Woods, and I have kept in touch with him when he moved away as he continued his acting career which then transitioned into a directing career,” said Midland Community Theatre’s Executive Director, Tim Jebson. “This is his third nomination for a directing Tony Award, and watching last night made me very happy and proud to see his artistic talent and hard work recognized by the Broadway community.”

Arden was a student at Midland Trinity School when he left the Basin to attend Interlochen Arts Academy in Michigan; he graduated in 2001. From there, Arden attended the Julliard School on a full scholarship- he left Julliard in 2003 to join the Broadway revival company of the musical, Big River.