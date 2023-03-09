WEST TEXAS, (KMID/KPEJ) — Each month four teachers are chosen for our teacher of the month award.

This month we have another special round of local teachers who are being honored, all sponsored by Pioneer.

Our first winner is Derek Fletcher. He is the Nimitz Middle School Head Choir Director and has made quite the impact on his classes, as he was nominated by a student.

He along with our other three winners all were given $250 sponsored by Pioneer Natural Resources.

Another one of our winners is Monica Nieto, from Blanton Elementary School, she teaches first graders! A big congrats to her.

Along with Sarah Cardiel, a first grade teacher at Henderson Elementary.. Another awesome teacher in our community!

And the last of this month’s winners is Becky Hull, who works at Stanton ISD and teaches students in Pre-K to 12th grade.

A huge shoutout to all of this months winners, you guys are so great to have in our community!