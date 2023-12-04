ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) -We surprise one teacher each month as an outstanding educator in the community, this month we showed up at Ms. Granados’ classroom at New Tech Odessa.

Janice Lynn Granado teaches Seniors. She’s been with the campus for 12 years, and with the district 26…

“I just saw my sister and balloons and didn’t know what happened. I was excited and nervous,” said Granado.

She started her career journey as a pediatrician, then worked at an at-risk campus before switching over… Her students say they feel lucky to have her as a teacher.

“I love her class, it’s fun, it’s different, it’s not like your typical academic classes, we go into how to do college applications, how to do FAFSA, and how to prepare for college. It’s important, we need to know this stuff,” said Cassandra Carrasco, a 12th-grade student of Granado’s.

Miss Granado says her students are what make it all worth the while.

“My favorite thing is a little when they struggle, try to apply and get accepted. To see that excitement on their face, is an awesome feeling,” said Granado.

“I want all my learners to be successful in anything that they do, and they can.”

She hopes to continue educating and helping the young minds in West Texas for years to come.

“Seeing my learners go through the school system and seeing them graduate then seeing their kids, with their own education journey,” said Granado.

“She’s an awesome teacher, she respects everyone, she listens to us, and whenever we need help she’s there,” said Carrasco.