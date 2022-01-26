MIDLAND, TX. (NEXSTAR) — Each month four teachers are chosen for our Teacher of the Month Award. They’re nominated by their peers, students, or even parents, and one is chosen to be surprised in person.

This is all sponsored by Pioneer. This time we were able to surprise Mrs. Kim Beeler from Santa Rita Elementary in Midland.

We surprised Mrs. Beeler in front of the entire 1st grade. Everyone was so excited to recognize her, even some of the other classrooms made signs for her..

Mrs. Beeler was surprised with a 250$ gift card to use towards her classroom, and also a beautiful flower arrangement from Market Street, and a special ‘Nothing Bundt Cake’.

A huge congrats to her!

Our three other winners are Corina Flores. She teaches Kindergarten at Pease Magnet School in Midland. Sarah Creel teaches kindergarten as well at General Tommy Franks Elementary School. As well as Mrs. Jessica Brown. She teachers 3rd grade at Dr. Lee Buice Elementary in Odessa.

Congratulations to all of our December winners, we are so lucky to have you in our community.