Local teacher surprised with a Teacher of the Month award

New changes coming to Midland International Airport ahead of the holidays

MIDLAND, TX. (NEXSTAR) — Each month educators from across the basin are nominated by their peers, or parents of their students as an outstanding teacher. Four are chosen each month to receive a 250$ gift card towards their classroom, sponsored by Pioneer, and given to them by ABC Big 2 News.

Our very own Madalyn Bierster went and surprised one of those lucky winners, Mrs. Angie Dehlinger.

Mrs. Dehlinger has been teaching at Greenwood Elementary for 7 years now, and has more than 22 years of teaching experience.

Yeah you lose count where you’re at when you when you do what you love, you just get lost.” said Dehlinger.

Currently teaching Kindergarten, she says her students are everything to her.

The kids everything about them , just being around them.” said Dehlinger.

Its safe to say she was completely shocked when the abc big 2 surprise squad announced she that she was a teacher of the month winner.

“Overwhelmed, emotionally overwhelmed,” said Dehlinger. ‘I had no idea I didn’t even know this is a thing. thank you, just thank you.”

Now with a 250$ gift card in hand, she’s excited to spend it on her classroom.

“Whatever the kids want, we just kind of look through what are they wanting.” said Dehlinger.

Principal of the school, Leslie Goodrum says she has known Mrs. Dehlinger since her teacher training days.

“Mrs. Dehlinger is an amazing teacher she has a passion for kids it’s just remarkable she builds a foundation for the reading by the time they leave her classroom they are confident and they are successful readers.” said Goodrum. “She just has a huge heart and her emotions are always out there in the front with her kiddos her kiddos are just part of her life.”

Mrs. Dehlinger also got a beautiful flower arrangement from Market Street and a cake to celebrate from Nothing Bundt Cakes. But she wasn’t our only winner.

A big congrats to our other winners: Christi Walls, who teaches 3rd grade at Emerson Elementary,

Kaylea Brooks, a 4th grade teacher at San Jacinto, and Nicole Specter, who teaches Kindergarten at Barbara Jordan Elementary.

If you have a teacher you’d like to nominate for our teacher of the month award, click here.