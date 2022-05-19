MIDLAND, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — Each month four teachers are chosen for our Teacher of the Month Award. They’re all nominated by you at home and sponsored by Pioneer Natural Resources.

One is chosen to be surprised in person. This month we chose Mrs. Kristie Moeglein!

“She’s just a 101% teacher,” said 7th Grade Student, Corbin Porter.

Mrs. Kristie Moeglein teaches 7th grade Texas History at Abell Middle School in Midland.

She’s been teaching 7th and 8th graders for 22 years total and has been teaching for seven years at Abell.

“It was very very unexpected. Its a tough time of the year, everyone’s kind of unmotivated, its been a long year. So it was so nice to feel appreciated,” said Mrs. Moeglein.

We surprised her in person in her class after a student and his parent nominated her.

“Mrs. Moeglein is one of my favorite teachers I’ve had in the past couple of years. She always tries her best. She always convinces me to go to tutorials if I miss anything. She’s very funny, she tells stories about the assignments so she can make it fun.” said Corbin.

Corbin is one of her 7th graders. He says no one is more deserving of this honor.

“She just tries her best all the time. She always comes to school, I cant really think of day she’s ever missed,” said Porter.

Mrs. Moeglein says each day with her students, she learns something new.

“They keep me on my toes. I learn something new every day from them, whether its technology stuff that I don’t know how to do and they laugh at me, or its something they say and I’m like ‘what are you talking about’, and they just kind of laugh and teach me all kings of new stuff,” said Mrs. Moeglein.

Heading into the end of the school year with testing, a surprise like this she says is just what she needed.

“Especially this time of year, everybody’s tired. The kids are tired, the teachers are tired. It just can get you down, and to have the kids appreciate what I do is a big deal. It makes me happy,” said Mrs. Moeglein.

The rest of our winners got $250 gift cards towards their classroom, also sponsored by Pioneer. That includes Mrs. Jacquelynn Hintz, a Kindergarten teacher at Buice Elementary.

Mrs. Shanna Harris is another one of our winners. She teaches Kindergarten at Greenwood Elementary.

Also Mrs. Anita Ladd, she teaches Pre-K at our Little Texans Learning Center.