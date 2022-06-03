MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Bynum School has received a major gift from leadership and philanthropy groups at Trinity School, Greenwood High School, and Legacy High School.

In a recent news release, seniors in Servant Leadership and Philanthropy (SLP) at Trinity High and Greenwood High, along with Students in Philanthropy (SIP) at Legacy High have donated $4,650 to Bynum School to further students’ education and continue making an impact in their lives.

Bynum Development Director, Tracy Bush, expressed her gratitude to the students who raised money for Bynum School.

Greenwood HS

Trinity School

Legacy HS

“We are so thankful for the students’ generosity,” said Bush.

Bush goes on to say, “SIP and SLP are educating our future leaders and philanthropists, and these students will continue to make an impact in the lives of others.”

According to the news release, students in the SIP and SLP programs learn about philanthropy, and how they can use their time, talent, and treasure to impact their community.

Students belonging to the SIP and SLP programs are required to explore social causes, learn how to advocate for organizations they’re passionate about, and learn about non-profits throughout their time in the program.

SIP and SLP program students work together throughout the year to choose local nonprofits they find worthy of receiving a grant. A special award ceremony is held at the end of each year to celebrate the process which students go through while in the program.

According to the news release, the first SIP program was established in 1997 at Midland College through the leadership and funding of the Abell-Hanger Foundation.

The Helen Greathouse Charitable Trust began co-funding the Midland programs in 2007. Today, there are seven programs in the Permian Basin – two college programs and five high schools.