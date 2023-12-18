PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ) – Many schools are getting ready to let out for winter break, if they haven’t already, and our local universities will also be closing their doors for the next few weeks.

At Ector County ISD, students will have an early release on Tuesday, then Christmas Break starts on Wednesday, December 20th.

At Midland ISD, that break begins on Friday, December 22nd.

In Big Spring, all students will be released early on Friday, which is when their break starts as well.

Meanwhile, Odessa College closed for winter break last Friday and will remain closed until January 2nd.

UTPB starts its winter break on Thursday, December 21st.

Midland College students start their winter break today, December 18th, and also return on January 2nd.