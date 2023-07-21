WEST TEXAS (KMID/KPEJ) — “Not only are we looking to be competitive, but we wanna treat our teachers fairly, and try to give a raise that will stay with the inflation rate, so they’re still able to work, and not have to go out and get a second job,” said Dr. Jay McWilliams, Superintendent of Big Spring ISD Superintendent.

Across the country, there are 36,000 teacher vacancies, from kindergarten through high school, that’s according to data collected by Brown University. West Texas is no stranger to this problem.

ECISD, Midland ISD, Big Spring, and Kermit ISD all say they have the same problem, recruiting and retaining teachers.

But each district is doing its part to get the best educators into classrooms to serve your students!

“Getting to mold and shape the children, the 33,500 kids that we have today are the future of this community and the future of our state, so it’s a pure privilege to get to work with those kids each day,” said ECISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri.

No matter what your background may be, ECISD says they can make a spot for you.

“Maybe you have an associates degree, we can help you finish that degree program and then bring you into that program, if you already have a bachelor’s degree we can run you through the Odessa pathway to teaching, we can certify you, and license you, so we have that opportunity. For somebody that hasn’t started college we can hire you in as a para-professional and then help you get started on that opportunity to become a teacher,” said Dr. Scott Muri.

Midland ISD has partnerships with local colleges and universities to recruit graduates onto campuses.

“We’ll be partnering with Midland College and UTPB. One way that we’re working with the universities and with students is getting them in the classroom, getting them adjusted to that, getting them with a high-performing teacher, and supporting them thru that process,” said Brandon Reyes, Chief of Human Capital Management with MISD.

MISD says any teacher vacancies they do have is taken care of by a district-run program.

“We just brought the substitute program in-house, we’ll have substitutes to fill the vacancies as needed. Our recruiting team will be working on ways to funnel those substitutes into full-time positions,” said Reyes with MISD.

Another way West Texas is being competitive is by increasing teacher salaries

“When it comes to compensation salaries for starting teachers, lifting it to 60,500 were going to be much more competitive,” said Reyes.

“At Big Spring we’ve done several things, we’ve given a pay raise for the last 5 years in a row to all employees, teachers, para-professionals, custodians, everyone across the board,” said Dr. Jay McWilliams, the Big Spring ISD Superintendent.

Big Spring ISD also has a partnership with Howard College to bring teachers in.

“They prepare you to pass the exit exam, and we have an agreement with them that once they do pass, they will go to work for us for the next two years,” said Superintendent McWilliams.

Kermit ISD says they are only a few teachers short and are in a good spot come August.

“Where we’re headed as a district we believe we’re doing great things, we’ve got great students, and we’ve got great parents, this is just kind of everything coming together all at once,” said Dr. Joe Lopez, Superintendent of Kermit ISD.

Local Representative Brooks Landgraf says there is money set aside in the state’s balanced budget to get into the classrooms and help recruit teachers with better compensation, and that’s something he’s not gonna stop fighting for.

“We have very well deserving underpaid teachers across the state of Texas, who desperately need a raise in their salaries so we can be competitive here in Texas with other states. And what better investment do we have in the future than the men and women who are teaching in their classrooms,” said Representative Landgraf.

All of our local school districts agree—-there is no greater calling than that of a teacher, and would love for anyone willing, to come work for their school district.

“The biggest thing is supporting teachers, encouraging teachers as a community, we can do a lot to retain some really good folks,” said Dr. Muri.

“There are people looking for work, and we have positions available, so connecting that is important,” said Reyes.

“It’s a great place to work, and as an Ole Miss graduate is finding out, West Texas is a great place to live,” said Dr. McWilliams.

If you’re interested in applying, just reach out to that district directly.