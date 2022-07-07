As we’re in the full swing of summer, more and more people are buying RVS and hitting the open road.

It’s happening locally too. Ken’s RV in Midland says the RV industry is back.

“We’re back to doing good,” says owner Kent Franks. “They’re looking at RVs, going camping, and having fun with them.”

It hasn’t been easy over the past two years for the RV industry. Kent says COVID-19 slowed down business and now they’re dealing with products that are backed up and higher prices.

“Prices are back up, trailers are higher than they normally are, so is everything,” says Franks.

We also wanted to know if gas prices affected demand, but Kent says fortunately no.

He says he’s seen an increase in sales for trailer and parts, and a lot of that has to do with the economy coming back.

“Price of apartments are high, so they look for trailers, which is good, the trailer parks are full everywhere,” says Franks.

Kent says he expects RV sales to remain strong for a while.