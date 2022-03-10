MIDLAND, TX. (NEXSTAR) — The ‘Shoot for the Future’ Clay Shoot is quickly approaching out at Windwalker Farms. This event raises money towards scholarships for Midland College students.

“The community has really really supported us well,” said Cynthia White, Treasurer of the Rotary Club of Midland West.

One hundred percent of the proceeds go towards scholarships for students involved in applied technology fields, and for shooters, there’s still time to sign up.

The shoot is put on by the Rotary Club of Midland West. It’s now in its second year.

With people able to sign up in teams or by themselves, organizers expect to have more than 100 people turn out.

“The clay shoot has been rescheduled for April 8th of 2022, we will let you sign up till about the Tuesday of that week, so we would love to have more shooters if we can,” said White.

The Rotary Club was able to provide 3 scholarships in the Fall semester, and four this Spring semester.

“We’re so far we’ve been able to supply $1000 a semester, which will cover almost all of their tuition and books at Midland College per semester, so we feel like we’re making a pretty large impact in their lives,” said White.

To apply, you can pick up the scholarship paperwork through the Rotary Club itself, or at Midland College.

“The need for some of these students to have financial support and the need in the community for welding technology, automobile repair and diesel repair, we’ve also extended it to some of the nursing programs at Midland College,” said White.

“Any of our technical programs in Midland College, they are eligible to apply for the scholarship, it’s just a matter of filling out an application with some personal information, a transcript, a couple letters of recommendation and that’s all you need,” said one Midland College Professor.

Local Professors say the need for this type of scholarship is definitely there.

“For the scholarship itself, it really truly benefits the students to a level that is incomprehensible, allows them to focus on the class work and not have to worry about the financial part of it. It allows the students not have to worry, we can also help them reach their goals.”

These scholarship recipients will be in attendance at the clay shoot and be awarded these scholarships in person.

As for the event itself, it will run from around 9:15 in the morning to 1 o’clock in the afternoon. There’s also a shoot available in the afternoon.

Food and dessert will be provided for the shooters, and there will also be several gun giveaways throughout the event.