ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Meals on Wheels of Odessa is partnering with local restaurants in hosting the inaugural “Soup for Seniors” fundraiser this weekend.

Customers will be able to order soup, at no cost, and leave a donation instead. All funds raised will be donated to Meals on Wheels of Odessa.

“What a delicious opportunity to join our end-of-year fundraising efforts to combat senior hunger,” said Craig Stoker, Executive Director of Meals on Wheels of Odessa. “I cannot thank the participants enough for their help in making this event something to look forward to every year. I am especially grateful to Tracey Wood with Johnny’s BBQ for spearheading this fundraiser.”

Soup for Seniors comes as all donations up to $50,000 made to Meals on Wheels of Odessa are being matched by Herriage Copper Key Realty. Funds raised from Soup for Seniors will be included in the match.

Restaurants will be competing to see who can raise the most money, with the winner receiving the Golden Soup for Seniors trophy.

Participating restaurants include Johnny’s BBQ, Mi Cocinita Food Trailer, Tio Gordo’s Texican Cafe, Copper Kettle Cafe, Pat’s Place Lounge, and The Legendary Barn Door Steakhouse.

The event begins at noon on Saturday, December 16th, and will be running until the last bowl of soup is sold.