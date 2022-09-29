MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A West Texas restaurant has become a staple, serving people for more than 30 years. Carambas Spanish Inn in Midland off of Front Street is known for its homemade dishes that are served up fresh.

“I appreciate every employee that has been working here the last 20 to 30 years,” says owner Beatrice Lujan. “I thank Midland, the Permian Basin, that they have been so supportive.”

The Mexican Restaurant has developed fan favorites like the “Amigo Doug”, which is two shredded beef burritos topped with con queso, rice and beans. It also offers chalupas, sizzling fajitas, a variety of Mexican plates, and much more.

“It is the best Mexican food in town, and maybe as far as Houston,” says Carambas waitress and host Abigail Morales.

Lujan says it hasn’t been easy to keep the business up and running for this long, but it has been worth it.

“I’ve been here day and night, 12-14 hours a day,” says Lujan. “I do it from my heart.”

Lujan has also cultivated a hard working group of employees who say they love working for her and plan on doing it for years to come. They also appreciate their customers.

“The customers, they’re always pleased to see you, the customers know you,” says Morales. “It feels good to make them feel good.”

Carambas Spanish Inn is open every weekday for lunch and dinner. It’s closed on weekends.

To see some of Carambas’ homemade food, check out the video above.