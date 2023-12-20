MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Livingston Hearing Aid Center held its third annual “Hear for the Holiday” event, with people nominating loved ones that were in need of hearing aids. This year’s winner is local George Bragg.

Bragg lost his hearing in one ear after a motorcycle accident 13 years ago. He says hearing loss has negatively impacted his life and relationships, and this device will help him better understand those around him.

“You know, what’s really funny is when I first started talking, when I put these in, I had to stop and think ‘Who was that?’ because I know it was me, it came from my mouth…so now when I’m sitting here talking, I’m kinda embarrassed,” said Bragg.

We’re told this won’t be the last step in his journey of hearing loss, however. Doctor Andrea Nava, an audiologist with the Center, told us about the importance of maintaining a relationship with your doctor moving forward.

“So many people think this is kind of a one and done, and it really is a relationship that we’re going to continue for the years to come because your hearing aids may change, your surroundings may change…it’s not something that we just hand you a bag and say ‘Here George, good luck! Happy hearing!'” said Doctor Nava. “I need to hear from you! I need you to try it in your environment, and so this is where that relationship is so important…to be able to follow up with a professional and share with them your concerns.”

Experts say costs for new hearing aids can vary, with prices in the thousands of dollars.

Big congratulations to George on his new set of hearing aids!