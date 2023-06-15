WEST TEXAS (KMID/KPEJ)- The regular Texas Legislative Session has now come to a close.

House Bill 3, which was passed, requires armed officers on all campuses, invests $330 million in school safety, and increases auditing requirements…. or as Representative Brooks Landgraf puts it, putting our money where our mouth is.

“House Bill 3 is a comprehensive approach to make sure that our campuses at all levels across the state of Texas are safe and secure. Our goal is to make sure every student in Texas feels safe, especially after the tragedy in Uvalde,” said Representative Landgraf.

He believes this bill will directly make schools safer.

“We’re also requiring that armed and trained officers are available on every campus, or throughout every school district to make sure that we have the correct resources in place should the unthinkable happen,” said Representative Landgraf.

As a father himself, he says it was a no-brainer when it came up for a vote.

“As a father, this hits home particularly hard. There are millions of parents in Texas who send their children to school every day, we want to make sure they not only get a good education but also make sure they’re in a safe environment, where they can focus on learning and not have to worry about whatever’s going on in the world outside,” said Representative Landgraf.

The guidelines in this bill will be implemented throughout the next school year and Legislators do expect these changes to be put in by districts in a timely manner.

“It’s basically a school safety allotment, that’s coming from the state, when we make those investments we want to make sure that money is being put to good use,” said Representative Landgraf.

House Bill 100 didn’t pass, which Representative Landgraf says is another basic allotment but that in both bills– the money goes to the same place, but House Bill 3 is for school safety and campus hardening, while House Bill 100 provides a basic allotment for facilities, teacher and staff salaries, and the basic operation of schools

“We do have a plan, for emergencies and safety,” said Representative Landgraf.

He expects the Governor to call a special session to finish any unfinished business, and does want to talk about teacher raises there, so that West Texas can be competitive with other Texas school districts.