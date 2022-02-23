MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) — Earlier this month, Midland Police say a man used the online marketplace “OfferUp” to sell his Cuban bracelet priced at $3,000. When he met the potential buyer at a local Loves gas station, police say that things quickly went south when the buyer drove off with the bracelet without paying.

The buyer, Daniel Cortez, was eventually arrested and now Midland Police Officer Shane Blandford emphasizes how a situation like this one could have been avoided.

“We have safe zones here at the police department in our southside parking lot. You can go to those and they’re covered with cameras and there is always a police officer or someone around so someone is going to see it.” said Officer Blandford.

MPD also explained that you should never meet someone in a secluded area and as far as payment goes you should never pay in advance.

Once the product is in your hand, the payment can be made. Using good judgment and self awareness is most important in preventing you from getting caught up in an online marketplace theft.

MPD does point out that theft from buying and selling online doesn’t happen too often but it’s still frequent enough to where you need to be aware.