MIDLAND/ODESSA, TX. (NEXSTAR) — Just about every night you see reports of thefts in our newscasts. They happen all too often across West Texas.

Corporal Steve Lesueur with the Odessa Police Department says, “Starting around Thanksgiving, and into the New Year, it’s not uncommon for us to experience a rise in thefts.”

Both Odessa and Midland Police Departments say they are doing everything they can to put a stop to these crimes.

Deputy Chief Greg McCright with the Midland Police Department says, “Our property division in Texas this year came up with a an undercover operation where they hit some of the bigger stores that are hit more frequently on thefts and shoplifting.”

The goal of the undercover operations is to catch these thieves in the act. Detectives from both Midland and Odessa say they officers respond to store thefts often.

In Odessa, Corporal Lesueur says those thefts happen every single day.

Reports from OPD say in 2020, there were a total of 2,200 thefts, and in 2021, there were 1,970 thefts. So far in 2022, they’ve seen more than 100.

“The thefts have remained around 2000 for the past several years.” said Cpl. Lesueur.

Midland Police reports state its larceny or theft numbers, combined with motor vehicle thefts in 2021 was around 2,181. In 2020 that number was much higher– totaling 2,794 thefts.

Deputy Chief McCright says overall, thefts in Midland have went down significantly in recent years.

“2021 overall our property thefts went down well over 20%, so break down each one of our categories from burglaries to theft, motor vehicle theft, all of those went down 20% or more.” said Deputy Chief McCright.

A big majority of these thefts are car break ins and stolen cars.

“Leaving your car people carry guns and a lot of times they carry them in their cars, so those become target to opportunity for these crooks.” said Deputy Chief McCright.

Police have advice for all drivers.

“There are a lot of work vehicles in Texas, so there’s expensive equipment in those, personal artifacts in there as well, so you have a lot of criminals going after those things because they can pawn those and get a good amount of money and then move onto the next car.” said Deputy Chief McCright.

“It’s not uncommon for these leaves to go from Odessa to a nearby city, and vice versa, there’s still a vehicle here and then go to a nearby city and commit several other auto burglary thefts.” said Cpl. Lesueur. “Sometimes it’s just personal documents, sometimes are there looking for his keys, so look for a spare key to the house so they can burglarized the house at a later date, garage door openers, they’re looking for things like that.”

Police have a warning for drivers during the winter months.

“It’s cold out there today and we still got a few more cold weeks for sure over the year, people leaving their cars unlocked when they warm up their cars is another way that we have people stealing those vehicles.” said Deputy Chief McCright.

“So for the last several years we’ve had consistently a few dozen stolen vehicles per month, and we definitely experience an increase during the winter months” said Cpl. Lesueur.

Both police departments say push to start keys often left in cars. Making it easy for thieves to take off.

“It’s not just people go up and hot wire, thieves are lazy, they’re looking for an easy way in, so that’s all they do they go around and check vehicles the door handles to see if vehicles are left unlocked.” said Cpl. Lesueur. “So in the state of Texas it’s illegal to have a remote start, it’s illegal to leave the key in the ignition, that’s if the vehicle is left unattended.”

But of course there are always ways to deter these criminals, including surveillance cameras, motion censored lighting and even having a pet.

“Most of our property crimes are crimes of convenience if you make your house difficult to break into, if you make your car difficult to break in.” said Cpl. Lesueur.

“Have a good lighting around your house, keeping your doors locked, keeping your car is locked, these are the things that prevent these types of crimes from happening more.” said Deputy Chief McCright.