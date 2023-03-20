PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ)- Here’s a brief list of what you can do this weekend, while staying in the Midland-Odessa area:

Centennial Park has plenty to offer if you’re looking for a reason to get outside for a day. With promenades on the north and south sides of the park, this provides a good spot for picnics or assorted activities. If you need more space, there is also the 34,500 square foot lawn available for activities or events. Events are quite frequent here, often more than one per week.

Other features of the park include:

Stage Pavilion

Video Board

Splash pad

Concession Kiosk

Children’s nature play area

Dog park

Clock tower

the Mesa, with the iconic tree atop the hill

Game tables

History wall

Restrooms

Bicycle racks

For more information, please visit the park’s website.

Midland Library at the Plaza, not far from Centennial Park, also has quite a bit to look at, if you’re looking for more of an indoor experience. The library began as a small construction project by local women’s groups in 1903, with major renovations as recently as 2018.

The library provides the following services on top of a wide variety of books to check out:

Various educational exhibits throughout the year

Special collections, such as the Petroleum collection

Proctoring, appointments are required

Room reservations

Notary, please call ahead to ensure staff availability

Passports, by appointment

For more information, please visit the library’s website.

Want to enjoy a movie, but want to go outside? Go to the Big Sky Drive-In Theatre. Open Wednesday-Sunday, and only $9 for children 12 and up and $7 for ages 6-11, this is an easy way to get some entertainment while also getting out of the house.

Big Sky is located just west of Loop 250, at 6200 W Highway 80. Box office and concessions open at 7pm. Pets are allowed, but leashes are requested when you are out of the car.

For more information, please visit the theatre’s website.

If you’re more of a museum person, visit the Petroleum at 1500 W I-20 West. The museum is open Monday-Saturday from 10am to 5pm, and Sunday from 2pm-5pm.

The Petroleum Museum is also a science and technology, art, and history museum. With exhibits and galleries such as petroleum exhibits, mineral gallery, Abell family gallery, Chaparral Gallery, and Outdoor Oil Patch Exhibits.

Adult tickets are $12, Student (K-College) and senior tickets are $8, Children under 5 are free.

For more information, please visit the museum’s website.

With more than 120 events per year, there is bound to be a time where you can catch one of these amazing performances. The Performing Arts Center is the home to the Midland Symphony & Chorale, Midland Festival Ballet, University of Texas’ music department, Broadway in the Basin, as well as Live on Stage Permian Basin.

The $81 million facility received a Merit Award from the USITT Architecture program in 2013. This facility includes a 1,827 seat main and 192 seat recital halls.

For more information about the center or shows and performances, please visit the Performing Arts Center’s website.