MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – March 14th is marked as Pi Day, the unique day focused on math’s greatest mystery. When dividing any circle’s circumference by its diameter the answer will always be 3.14. Today, the Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop is baking up more than 300 pies in honor of the big day.

We spoke to the owner Lisa Forga, she shared with us that although Pi day is one of the business’s biggest sale days, recently it’s been difficult ordering ingredients used in the bakeries made from scratch treats. Forga says that the two main ingredients that are hard to find are cream cheese and shortening.

“Things have gone up not crazy but it is a little more expensive and then some days we won’t be able to get some of the ingredients so there are shortages that we have to shop around,” says Forga.

Today the Midland bakery is giving out small size pies for $3.14 and you’re also able to get $3.14 off of the shops large pies. With more than ten flavors, this pie shop will surely please your sweet tooth.

The rise in inflation and lingering effects of the pandemic slowed down production for owner Lisa Forga, but she hopes this year things will look a lot different with Pi day finally here.

“I think people were a little more afraid about getting out and then classrooms weren’t in session so we’re just hoping this year that people will come back in and use our pies as teaching tools and will just come and enjoy a pie because they’re getting it at a discounted price,” says Forga.

The pie shop will offer many opportunities today to get your hands on their made from scratch pies. For more information on Buttermilk Ske Pie Shop and a list of flavors click here.