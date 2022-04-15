FORT WORTH, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) Some exciting news for fans of EDM. Ubbi Dubbi, a huge festival in Fort Worth, is less than two weeks away.

A lot of local people are going to it, including a local photography company we told you about a few weeks ago.

“This just kind of seemed like the best route for us to take our work to another level,” says Sarah LoVecchio, co-owner of Digital Binge.

Sarah owns the business with her husband Ryan. They do all types of photography, and for the first time they’re shooting photos at a festival.

They’ll be shooting photos at Ubbi Dubbi, which is April 23rd and 24th at Panther Island Pavillion in Fort Worth. The event brings together some of electronic dance music’s biggest DJs, including Tiesto, Diplo, and Excision.

The lineup of artists for Ubbi Dubbi 2022

Digital Binge says it’s honored to get to shoot it.

“Incredibly excited that they saw our talent and chose us to do it,” says Sarah.

The festival isn’t just DJs playing. Dancers, art work, vending booths, sponsor tents and much more will be there. Thousands of people are expected to attend.

“It’s kind of bass and house music put together,” says organizer of the festival Disco Donnie. They are very different but very similar crowds.”

Sarah says they’ll be taking advantage of the opportunity.

“I think it will hectic on new level, but a great level. We want to impress everybody with our work and capture the essence of the festival.”

“We’re excited to be back, we love Texas,” says Disco Donnie.

