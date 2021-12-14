ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – A concerned parent in the Basin caught teens on camera playing a game of ding dong ditch in her neighborhood and now she’s warning them that if the teens are not careful they could end up in potentially harmful situations.

Melinda Morena, says that the recent thefts in her neighborhood have residents on edge and she’s concerned that a game of ding-dong ditch could lead to teens knocking on the wrong door and getting in serious trouble.

“I’m just one person and luckily I don’t approach things in an aggressive manner but the next person might”, says Morena.

Morena told us that this isn’t the first time that this happened and she hopes that teens are more careful.