Local Paralympic sets her sights on 2024 Olympics

MONAHANS, Texas (Nexstar) – One Monahans student has been competing in track and field for more than four years… and she’s already winning gold medals.

Hope Santiago has traveled across the country shattering records on and off the track.

“It makes me feel very great that I have a future in front of me and I know that I have something there,” says Hope

Hope tells us that preparation for each race is tough, but the end result is always worth it.

“it’s hard cause we get out there and I have to have the strength of my arms and racing helps that.. I’ve gotten a lot of my muscle through the racing,” says Hope.

this local teen hasn’t let her disability stop her from dominating the track and field world.

Hope’s coaches say in 2022, she could be headed to the Olympic trials.