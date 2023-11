MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Happy Halloween to all West Texans, for the sweet tooth that’s been craving something sweet today is the day to fulfill that craving.

Refined orthodontics is located in Midland and is owned by Dr. Bonolo and she says she’s happy to be in the Permian Basin changing the world one smile at a time.

Let’s hear her tips in the video above.