ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Several non-profits across the Basin are getting ready for Giving Tuesday, a day which focuses on helping groups that, in turn, help the community.

Meals on Wheels Odessa will be hosting a kickoff celebration, partnering with Copper Key Realty to help make an impact on senior hunger in the Basin. A $50,000 donation matching opportunity will be taking place at the event at 1314 E. 5th Street.

Big 2 News also spoke with Odessa Arts about Giving Tuesday.

Executive Director Randy Ham says the group relies on donations from the community in order to provide all the services they do, from First Fridays, the Shakespeare Festival, and more.

“Odessa Arts does a lot of work, our programming includes beacon west, which is a free magazine that’s distributed to every hotel in Odessa as well as every Market Street, we give that out free to the public,” said Ham. “It helps the public become aware of the things that we do, because we keep having to battle this preconceived notion that there’s nothing to do here, when in fact there are tons of things to do here. It also takes money to maintain and commission public art in Odessa. Just a couple of weeks ago, the City of Odessa voted to repeal the Percent for Art Ordinance, which provides one of the funding mechanisms for public art, and that’s been taken away. Those donations are gonna be able to help us maintain the murals around town, help us maintain the traffic boxes around town, it’s gonna help us to maintain art that’s on private and city property.”

Odessa Arts says Giving Tuesday comes at the end of its Annual Membership Drive.

If interested in supporting them, head to their website to become a member.