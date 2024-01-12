PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ) – With cold winter weather approaching, several local organizations are opening their doors to those in need of a warm place to stay.

The Ector County Sheriff’s Office West Annex, located at 2265 W. Sycamore, will be open beginning at 7am on Monday, January 15th. ECSO says the plan is to keep the building available through Wednesday, January 17th but will extend that time if necessary.

The Salvation Army of Odessa will be opening its building, located at 810 E. 11th Street, from 9am to 4pm from Monday to Friday as a warming shelter during the day. Additionally, the organization is planning to provide additional overnight beds from 5pm to 8am to those experiencing homelessness in the area.

The Salvation Army of Midland will also be opening its doors at 600 E. Wall Street as a warming station “anytime the temperatures reach 42 degrees or below.” The Midland location will also be providing additional overnight beds for those in need this winter season.

Midland’s Open Door Soup Kitchen dining room, located at 412 W. Buttles Street will also be available as a warming center during the winter weather.