MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Several local companies and organizations have put on a STEM Camp this month for junior high kids. This is the third year of the camp and leaders say they are happy to expose students to the STEM field.

Diamondback Energy, along with Opportunity Tribe and Venture Robotics all put on STEM Camp 2023 for our local students.

They’re hoping exposing kids to different aspects of science, technology, engineering, and math can give kids a different perspective as they head into the workforce in a couple of years.

“To give them an idea of what different opportunities they have in this industry where they can work and stay right here in Midland when they grow up and have all these different options available to them,” said Erin Bailey, Corporate Affairs Rep. for Diamondback Energy.

“They might think, oh I really enjoy this, this could be something I could even get a job in. That’s really exciting stuff,” said Ben Wall, the Executive Director of Opportunity Track.

Throughout this month, students have been able to learn and use different technology, including sound boards, circuit work, as well as drone flying.

“They’re gonna actually get a chance to fly drones for the first time, we’re going to talk through different parts of it. They will be flying a drone simulator and working through some of the old activities we’ve been doing throughout the month,” said Dann Schantz, the Co-Owner and VP of Venture Robotics.

Mentors and volunteers helped to put all of this on and their hope is to continue to see the camp grow each year…. This year the camp has the most students enrolled since its inception.

“There’s always a need for people to have access to technology and be able to learn. These kids are able to look at things and say hey we have an opportunity to get into these kinds of things,” said Schantz

“It’s been great to see the growth in recovering from covid. Because covid I would argue had the biggest impact on kids. Our leading value is combatting poverty on behalf of kids. When you see them not being able to read when the school shuts down, it impacts them on huge levels,” said Wall.

Students will be surprised on the last day of camp by receiving their very own drone to take home with them.