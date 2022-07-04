ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Local groups have teamed up to celebrate the 4th of July in the Basin, and the community is invited to take part in all of the fun free of charge.

The 1st Annual Lions Club of Odessa is hosting its 4th of July Parade this morning from 10 am to 2 pm along with several other organizations like the UTPB music program, the City of Odessa, and the local Boy Scouts Troop.

Organizers say that the parade route will start at 17th street near First Pentecostal Church and end on 9th street at Crossroads Downtown Church.

People can also enjoy the 4th of July celebrations at the “Let Freedom Ring” event hosted by the Multicultural Committee. The event is being held at the Odessa American Legion and kicks off at 9 am with a special fly-by formation show around 9:30 pm. Guests can also check out the local vendors, food trucks, and music through the afternoon.