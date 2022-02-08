MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Project L.A.M.B.O is a non-profit organization created through the Rope Youth program which focuses on mentoring young people in the Basin. Joseph Norman, longtime Midlander jump-started Project L.A.M.B.O to educate underprivileged youth about digital entrepreneurship and 21st-century trade skills. Norman says that he’s seen firsthand what learning about finances and passive income can do for creating long-term wealth.

“What a great way to start promoting and start teaching my kids how to become digital entrepreneurs while also serving my community and offering this service as an afterschool program so it was really organic how it all happened and I happened, I happened to connect with Karl Boroski who is the executive director of Rope Youth, last year we connected over coffee and I didn’t know what was coming out of it,” says Norman

L.A.M.B.O is an acronym for “Learning About Money and Business Opportunities”, the program currently works with fourth graders every Thursday at Jane Long Elementary in Midland from 3 to 4 pm. Norman says that after starting the program in November of 2021, he still has plans to expand the program to all ages.

“I never believed in limiting the children’s ability to learn, like oh they need to be in high school to learn some of that -introduce it to them early and I’ve already captured some geniuses in my afterschool program because I just gave them the tools and I said hey go create,” says Norman.

In the next several months, Project L.A.M.B.O plans to host a showcase for ages 8 to 18 to give the youth an opportunity to show off their businesses, whether small or large and work alongside the organization.

If you’d like to learn more about Project L.A.M.B.O click here.