MIDLAND-ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – School social workers play a key role in providing support to students and their families. This week is National School Social Worker Week, a time to recognize a profession with more than 700,000 people in 2021 according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Community in Schools of the Permian Basin has several social workers in their organization and we spoke to one who has been a social worker for nearly 8 years, and she says that this is a “very rewarding” job.

“Social work is so rewarding and I feel like you truly leave every day knowing that you’re making an impact which is why it’s so important to make sure you’re doing the right thing because you’re either making a positive or negative impact,” says Morgan.

Jessi Morgan is a Mental Health Support Manager for CISPB and through her experience she’s worked with students and families, finding resources they can benefit from. Morgan evaluates and assesses students’ mental health along with behavioral challenges in order to create a plan of action that best works for them.

“There have been so many times just watching kids and families kind of reach that point because we’re not doing anything we’re just helping them get there you know what I mean the parents and kids are doing all the work,” says Morgan.

School social workers help to develop education policies, work with crisis centers, and report child neglect and abuse that they identify in students. They also work very closely with school guidance counselors in order to properly evaluate the child.

Community in Schools of the Permian Basin services both Midland and Odessa and work with grade school levels K-12.