MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – 1 of 71 resource centers for children advocacy sexual assault victims in the state of Texas is located in Midland. Lori Perales, Executive Director of The Midland Rape and Crisis Children’s Advocacy Center says that it was established in 1979 as solely a Rape and Crisis Center by a group of local citizens who realized that there were little to no resources in Midland for victims of sexual assault at that time.

The center grew over the years and by 1996, it added the Children’s Advocacy Center to help children who experienced sexual assault, physical abuse, and also children who witnessed violent crimes.

Perales says that since being in this organization for close to a decade now, the most important thing we as a community can do is to believe survivors when they share their stories about being sexually assaulted.

The center provides therapy, assists victims through the court process, and provides children in the community education with programs like “Play it safe” and a program preventing child sex trafficking.

Perales says that the services offered to victims are extended to their families as well, and are offered to adults who may never have dealt with their past trauma associated with sexual assault.

The center encourages the public to make reports of sexual assault even if they feel hesitant, failure to report sexual assault is a crime in the state of Texas.

All information about the program and resources offered at MRCCAC can be found here.