PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- One local organization- CASA of West Texas- is in desperate need of volunteers. The organization is vital to local children who need to feel safe.

CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocate. The group helps children who have been removed from their homes because of abuse or neglect. Each volunteer, or advocate, helps each child as his or her case advances through the court system. Many of these children are moved into the foster care system during the process.

“They are removed from their home, sometimes far away from their communities, their schools, their friends,” advocate Ariel Sanchez said . “So, during that time (they need) a constant presence in their lives to be able to speak up for them. They make sure that in among all the chaos that’s going on in that child’s life, their voice isn’t lost.”

Volunteers will receive all the training they need.

“There’s an application that people have to fill out. And there’s an in-person interview as well as a couple of background checks. We really want to prepare our volunteers for what they may face,” Sanchez said.

CASA’s goal is to serve 100% of children in West Texas who need help.

“We want to make sure that every child that comes into the foster care system has CASA on their side,” Sanchez said.

To learn how to volunteer, click here.