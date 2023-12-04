MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – “Gammy and Papa’s Helping Hands” is partnering with local businesses and the non-profit “Gifts of Hope” to assemble care kits for cancer patients who are starting chemotherapy and radiation treatment.

These kits include simple items to make things endurable, including blankets, chap stick, puzzles, lotion, and a planner, to help reduce the stresses of treatment.

“Cancer runs in my family, my dad passed away in ’96 from lung cancer, and my sister in 2009 from breast cancer, we lost our son in 2022 to non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma,” said Blue Lopez, President of Gammy and Papa’s Helping Hands. “We’ve been doing it for years to help…we helped a group in Alabama, and when I relocated back to Midland, there was nothing like that here, so we started Gammy and Papa’s to be able to offer the same services.”

Gammy and Papa’s provide 600 bags per year to those going through treatment.