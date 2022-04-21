MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – April is National Autism Awareness Month, and organizations in the Basin are amplifying the voices of those on the autism spectrum in a big way.

A local advocacy organization, SHARE West Texas has partnered up with several businesses and organizations in the Basin to fundraise for its 13th annual SHARE Autism Walk on Saturday, April 23rd and the theme this year is “Take it back to the 90s”.

SHARE West Texas is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing services to families, siblings, and extended family of children with special needs. This Saturday at Grande Communications Stadium the organization will have resource tents set up as early as 8:30 am for the community to learn more about autism and other special needs.

United Supermarkets and Market Street launched a ‘Shop N’ Share’ fundraiser earlier this month in an effort to give back to SHARE West Texas in honor of Autism Awareness Month. The purpose of the fundraiser is for customers to make a donation to the local non-profit or add money to their grocery bill that will go directly to SHARE West Texas.

The SHARE Autism Walk will celebrate all special needs including autism. Opening ceremonies for the event start at 9:30 am and the walk will begin at 10 am. Organizers of the event will give prizes away to those who show up in the most creative outfits.

Keat’s Shaved Ice will be in attendance, and the owner says that the shaved ice business will be donating 100% of its proceeds to SHARE West Texas on the day of the walk.

“We will be donating 100% of our proceeds to Share West Texas. We want to gain a lot of support because this is our GIVE BACK community event.”

People that are interested in registering or volunteering for the walk can click here.