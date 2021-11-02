Local officials prepared for 2021 Election

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Midland County voters have the option of going to one of twelve different polling locations to cast their ballot on Tuesday.

In an off year election like 2021, voter turnout isn’t expected to be as high.

However Midland County elections officials expect the local community to brave the mild precipitation and chilly weather on Tuesday to make their voices heard.

Carolyn graves midland county elections administrator (:15)

“The constitutional amendments, the city races, the county assistant’s district, the Greenwood bond issue, I think those are all things that are important to the people of Midland County,” said Midland County Elections Administrator Carolyn Graves.

“I think they’re going to get out and vote.”

The wait times depend on where you vote and what time you get there.

Earlier Tuesday afternoon at the Midland County Annex, voters said they were in there for anywhere between 15 to 30 minutes.

“It went pretty fast,” said Midland County resident Michael Norris.

“The line was long but it went a lot faster than at the DMV.

“Kind of slow but it’s to be expected on Election Day instead of voting early,” said Midland County resident Brett Nash.

While there’s no potential president or governor on the ballot today, there is an opportunity for people to choose who and what they think will improve their community.

“Local elections, that’s where you live. You want to know who is making the decisions that affect your everyday lives,” said Graves.

“People that we want to win, are they actually doing what we want them to do?” said Nash.

“Are the propositions, how are they going to affect me? Do I like that? Do I not?”

“It’s your local government and it’s your tax dollars you’ll be spending there,” said Norris.

“It’s our duty.”

