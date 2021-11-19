Local Odessa Bar Giving Free Meals

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – One local restaurant is giving back to others this holiday seasons.

Bottoms up Bar and Grill is inviting anyone to come and get a free Thanksgiving dinner.

No questions asked and no purchase is required.

“We just thought we’d put together some Thanksgiving meals, and give them to whoever was in need,” says Dalena Dixon, General Manger at Bottoms Up. “Or you know there’s a lot of people here that don’t have family, or they’re here working and their family is home and they’re not going home. So we want to make sure that everyone understood how grateful we are to be here and still doing what we love.”

Meals will be given out Thanksgiving Day, from noon to eight. You can either dine-in or grab a to-go plate.