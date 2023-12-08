MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – La Casa Verde Nursery is selling Christmas trees that you can add to your landscape, even once the holiday season comes to an end.

“We do have live Christmas trees that are in burlap balls that basically make great Christmas trees,” said Jeremy West, from La Casa Nursery. ” You can decorate them just like you would any other Christmas tree, you can get them in various sizes, but after Christmas you don’t have to discard it you can actually take it outside and plant it in your yard.”

While you might not be able to bring that tree back indoors next Christmas, the co-owner of La Casa Verde says it can be a sentimental reminder.

“Once they’re planted, they are going to become a tree just like your shade tree outside and they will live for many years after that,” continued West. “You won’t be able to reuse them but what a lot of people do is each year they buy a live one and if they have a large enough property, they can go out and they’ll see the Christmases they’ve had before. Last year, we had this tree, the next year we had this tree, so on and so forth.”

You can find La Casa Verde Nursery, and their wide selection of plants for anyone interested, located at 2615 Midland Drive. They are open from 9am to 5pm on Monday through Saturday.