MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The new, local nonprofit Permian Basin Journey Homeschoolers held a Monday meet-and-greet for parents and students, and while the focus was positive, organizers say that in the wake of Uvalde, there’s been an uptick in parents looking into homeschool options.

“There’s a ton of people who joined the day after the Uvalde shootings just because there’s a bunch of concern that they don’t know what’s going on in the school,” said Janeen Guynn, board president of the Permian Basin Journey Homeschoolers.

Guynn also says that while safety is on the mind of many West Texas parents, it’s not the only reason they’ve chosen to homeschool their kids. That’s why this new nonprofit wants parents and guardians to know that there’s a huge community dedicated to homeschoolers, that embraces educational field trips, social activities, and more.

“One of our big drives this year is to help our families and our kids get more integrated into the community at large,” said Guynn.

Homeschooling parents also have more of a say in how their child is taught. That’s a big reason homeschool has been a hit with Libby Landry and her daughter Avigail.

“I knew right away when my daughter was young that I wanted to let her make the journey of her education by being self-directed and choosing to learn what she’s interested in,” said Landry.

Other parents at the event say a drive to be more directly involved in their child’s education made homeschooling the obvious choice.

“I love watching a child’s lightbulb turn on. It’s an honor that I get to do that. It’s worth all the investment of time and energy and resources,” said Christina Howell who’s homeschooling her son.

Homeschooled students who spoke to ABC Big 2 News agreed with the parents, saying they appreciate their specialized education, but also appreciate the events that get their fellow homeschooled students involved.

“I can see my friends and also get an education that’s the right education for me,” said homeschooled student Emily Finley.

