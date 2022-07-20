MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Tex-Mex restaurant, Chuy’s, raises support for Bynum School and Permian Basin Animal Advocates.

Chuy’s, the Tex-Mex restaurant that opened June 14 at 4609 Loop 250 Frontage Rd in Midland, announced the total dollars raised for Bynum School and Permian Basin Animal Advocates from their pre-opening fundraising efforts today. $8,257 was raised for Bynum School as part of its grand opening celebration through their Facebook page and during their Friends and Family and Charity Night events.

In addition, Chuy’s partnered with the Permian Basin Animal Advocates to raise funds for the organization and build a collection of dog portraits for their famous Dog Wall in their La Chihuahua Bar, prior to opening. Chuy’s raised a total of $2,508 for Permian Basin Animal Advocates from a Facebook fundraiser, donating $1 for every dog photo submitted from March 28th-30th. Of the over 2,000 submissions, the first 250 photos submitted are currently hanging in Chuy’s Midland.

“Chuy’s has always believed in giving back to the community and supporting organizations in the neighborhoods where we do business,” said Eric Stump, General Manager for Chuy’s Midland. “We are honored to have the opportunity to raise funds for two very worthy nonprofits as part of our grand opening festivities and to support those being of services to others.”

Chuy’s, in Midland, is open seven days a week for lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. On Fridays and Saturdays they are open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Chuy’s fans can also order online at order.chuys.com for curbside pickup or delivery. For ongoing updates, special events and more, visit the Chuy’s Midland Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ChuysMidland .